You’ll Be Able To Add Your Driver’s License To Your iPhone In Select States Starting With iOS 15

Photo: Apple

A new feature that Apple is rolling out for the Wallet App will allow some iOS 15 users to add their driver’s license or state ID.

The feature is scheduled to launch this fall and will only be available in select states.

The app will allow you to scan your ID and like other cards, will be stored securely and will be encrypted.

You’ll soon be able to use your iPhone as ID at the airport https://t.co/347R76He8D pic.twitter.com/rj9W0WtXrc — The Verge (@verge) June 7, 2021

All of the information that is typically found on a driver’s license or ID such as photo, legal name, birth date, etc., will be stored.

You can watch Apple’s entire WWDC presentation below.

Or if you’re short on time, you can watch this edit:

What are your thoughts on the new feature? Will you be adding your ID if it’s an option for you?