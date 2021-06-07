Win Tickets to Alanis Morissette from X96!

X96 is proud to welcome Alanis Morissette 9/23 to USANA Amphitheater! Listen to Radio From Hell in the morning and Todd Nuke’em in the afternoon all this week to win your tickets!
This is a show date change and all previous date tickets will be honored. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
Contest Rules: from 6/7/21 to 6/11/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to Alanis Morissette on 9/23 at Usana. Each day between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM (2) Keywords will be given out on the air to text to 33986. On or after 6/11/21 from these text entries (10) winners will be selected to win (2) Alanis Morissette 9/23 at Usana tickets each. Prize values at $80 each and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
