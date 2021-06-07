Win Tickets to FanX Comic & Pop Culture Convention from X96!

X96 is proud to FanX Comic and Pop culture convention September 16 – 18th!

Tickets are 25% off until Father’s Day at FanXSaltLake.com!

And make sure to listen to X96’s Radio From Hell in the morning and Corey in the middays all this week to win tickets! Get an extra chance to win VIP tickets below!

This year meet the cast of Cobra Kai, Boy Meets World, Supernatural, and so much more! Details at FanXSaltLake.com.

From 6/7/21 to 6/18/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to Fan X Salt Lake. Each day between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM a caller at random to the X96 Contest Phone line will be selected to win (2) GA Fan X Tickets. Between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM (1) text code will be given out on the air with instructions text it to 33986. On or after 6/18/21 from these text entries (10) winners will be selected to win (2)GA Fan X Tickets. From 6/7/21 to 6/18/21 an additional contest will be featured on X96.com via our Aptivada Contesting App. On or after June 18th (1) online entry will be selected at random to win (2) VIP Fan X Passes. GA Ticket Prizes valued at $90 each and provided by Fan X. VIP Ticket Prizes valued at $440 each and provided by Fan X. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.