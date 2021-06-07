Life

Zack Snyder Interested In Directing ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Movie

Justice League and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder’s next project just might be a Dragon Ball Z movie.

In an interview with YouTuber Tyrone Magnus, Snyder said he could “consider” directing a movie based on Dragon Ball or another anime franchise – if it was “right”.

Snyder says he watches “a ton of anime” with his child and would be up for either an anime or live-action remake.

The last attempt at a live-action Dragon Ball movie – 2009’s Dragonball Evolution – was one of the biggest flops of the decade.

Could a live-action Dragon Ball Z movie ever work? Why is Snyder suddenly such a hot property?

