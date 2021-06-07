‘F9’ Is Already Revving Up The Global Box Office

F9 won’t hit U.S. theaters until later this month – but it’s already revving up the Chinese box office.

The movie has already raked in more than $200 million in China after three weeks in theaters.

While that’s an impressive haul, it’s far less than the $392 million earned by its predecessor The Fate of The Furious – possibly due to bad reviews and John Cena’s Taiwan gaffe.

F9 will finally arrive in U.S. theaters on June 25th.

