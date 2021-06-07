San Francisco Zoo Announces Death Of Cobby, Oldest Male Chimpanzee In U.S.

A longtime favorite at the San Francisco Zoo, 63-year-old chimpanzee Cobby, has died.

He was the oldest male chimp in the United States.

Zoo officials say he had recently been ill, and old age was a contributing factor.

Cobby was described by zoo staff as a “gentle soul” and say this is a “devastating loss.”

Cobby was brought to the San Francisco Zoo in the mid-1960s.

Chimpanzees are listed as endangered around the world.

