Boner of the Day for April 25th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE VICE GRIPS DID A FINE JOB OF STEERING THE CAR.
In Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, a car was pulled over by an officer, and when the officer approached the vehicle, saw that there was no steering wheel. The driver was instead using pliers to grip and be able to control the vehicle. The driver was asked to get an inspection of the vehicle and was ticketed.
via CBC
Boner Candidate #2: THAT ISN’T DAD
In Quebec, Canada, a family is in great distress after their father’s body that was supposed to be sent from Cuba, where he died, was actually the body of another man. “Up until now we have no answers. Where is my father?” said Miriam Jarjour, daughter of the deceased, Faraj Allah Jarjour. The body that was delivered to the family was that of a young Russian man that was covered in tattoos and had a full head of hair. Jarjour died while swimming and having a heart attack in Cuba with his daughter. After Jarjour passed away, his body was placed on a chair on the beach since there was no close by hospital. His body was there for over 8 hours while waiting for officials to transport it to Havana. The Jarjour family has spent over $25,000 in Canadian money to put funeral services on hold and having the remains that they thought were their fathers brought to Quebec. So far Cuban officials aren’t saying anything about the situation. “What I want is someone to help me find my father,” said Miriam Jarjour.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: DUDE WAS TAKE’N TOO LONG IN THE CAN SO I CHOKED HIM OUT.
In Clearfield, Utah, a man named Brad Moss held another man in a chokehold until he lost consciousness because Moss felt the man had been in the bathroom for too long of the gas station they were at. An employee of the gas station heard the commotion and saw the men on the ground, Moss holding the man in a chokehold. “I won’t let go until he stops twitching,” said Moss when asked to stop by the employee. Moss stopped the chokehold after a bystander called police, and later told police he only held the man in a chokehold because he thought he was going to be assaulted by the man.
via KSL