Coldplay Teases Double Album In Letter To Fans

All of that recent rustling by Coldplay has turned into something big. There had been a lot of activity on Coldplay’s social media including images of a sun and moon posted. Some Coldplay fans got a letter from the group that said, “In the classifieds, you might write ‘double album’ for sale, one very careful owner. One half is called ‘sunrise’, the other ‘sunset’. It is out 22 November. It is sort of how we feel about things. We send much love to you from hibernation. Chris, Jonny, Guy and Will Champion.” Coldplay’s last album was released in 2015.

It appears Coldplay may be announcing their new albums via letters to fans in the post!

"We've been working on a thing called Everyday Life for 100 years

…You might write double album… One half is called Sunrise the other is called Sunset.

It comes out 22 November"

🌙☀️ pic.twitter.com/aXkZZ7N2u3

