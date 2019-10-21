Music

Coldplay Teases Double Album In Letter To Fans

Posted on

All of that recent rustling by Coldplay has turned into something big. There had been a lot of activity on Coldplay’s social media including images of a sun and moon posted. Some Coldplay fans got a letter from the group that said, “In the classifieds, you might write ‘double album’ for sale, one very careful owner. One half is called ‘sunrise’, the other ‘sunset’. It is out 22 November. It is sort of how we feel about things. We send much love to you from hibernation. Chris, Jonny, Guy and Will Champion.” Coldplay’s last album was released in 2015.

