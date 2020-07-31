Go-Go’s Share New Song Ahead Of Documentary Premiere

The Go-Go’s have released their first new song in 19 years ahead of the premiere of their brand new Showtime documentary. The band dropped “Club Zero” on Friday, a catchy pop tune with that classic Go-Go’s sound and lyrics like “Hey, we’ve got something to say – gonna make the world shake.”

Showtime’s new documentary The Go-Go’s premieres this Saturday, August 1st, and includes rehearsal footage of the band working on “Club Zero”.

Unfortunately, the band had to postpone a 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus.