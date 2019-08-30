Music

Sony Celebrates 40 Years Of Walkman

This summer marks the 40th anniversary of the Sony Walkman. It was a portable device that changed the way we listened to music. This week in Tokyo, Sony celebrated the Walkman with a display called “Walkman In The Park.” Visitors could listen to cassettes, CDs and digital audio on the original equipment. Every Walkman you could think of was up for people to see.

