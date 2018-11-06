3-Bit Gaming for November 6th, 2018

Red Dead Redemption – out now on PS4 and Xbox One
- An incredible and gorgeous game
- Strong focus on cinematic storytelling in between bouts of wild west violence
- Vast open world with hundreds of plant and animal species, NPCs with unique dialogue, basically Westworld
Fallout 76 – out Nov 14 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Went through a disastrous beta test last month
- Bethesda’s first online multiplayer game set in post nuclear holocaust West Virginia
- Could be great, worth waiting a few months for it to bake
Pokemon: Let’s Go – out Nov 16 for Nintendo Switch
- The Pokemon game people have been waiting for for 20 years
- Takes the best parts of Pokemon Go and combines them with traditional Pokemon games
Battlefield V – out Nov 20 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Another WWII shooter that will mostly appeal to fans of the series
