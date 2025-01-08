40 Essential Alt Rock Songs from 1985

Shutterstock

Celebrating 40 Years: Alternative Rock’s Best from 1985

The year 1985 marked a transformative moment in music history. Post-punk, new wave, hardcore, and experimental rock collided, giving rise to a rich alternative rock tapestry. These 40 songs, one for each year since, showcase the groundbreaking soundscapes, subversive lyrics, and raw energy that defined the genre. Arranged alphabetically, the list spans continents, styles, and influences, reflecting the diversity and innovation that made 1985 a pivotal year for alternative rock.

Agent Orange – “Fire in the Rain”

Fusing surf rock with punk, Agent Orange delivered a fiery anthem that embodied the Southern California punk scene’s sun-drenched nihilism. This track burned brightly in skate culture’s soundtrack.

Bad Religion – “You Are (The Government)”

A potent slice of political punk, this track from Suffer showcased Bad Religion's unmatched ability to turn societal critique into melodic powerhouses.

Black Flag – “Loose Nut”

From the album of the same name, “Loose Nut” saw Black Flag leaning into a heavier, metallic sound, reflecting their evolving post-hardcore identity.

Bush Tetras – “Cowboys in Africa”

This haunting no wave classic, with its angular rhythms and sharp-edged commentary, captured the gritty underground of New York City’s avant-garde scene.

Cocteau Twins – “Aikea-Guinea”

Ethereal and otherworldly, this song epitomized Cocteau Twins’ dream-pop influence, blending Elizabeth Fraser’s angelic vocals with lush, layered guitars.

Dead Can Dance – “Cantara”

Blurring the lines between world music and gothic rock, “Cantara” was a hypnotic exploration of Middle Eastern-inspired melodies that showcased Dead Can Dance’s experimental brilliance.

Dead Kennedys – “MTV – Get Off the Air”

A sharp critique of corporate music culture, this scathing punk anthem from Frankenchrist solidified the Dead Kennedys as relentless provocateurs in the alternative scene.

D.O.A. – “Burn It Down”

Canadian hardcore pioneers D.O.A. channeled blistering energy and anti-establishment rage in this track, a testament to their influence on the global punk movement.

Echo & the Bunnymen – “Bring on the Dancing Horses”

This lush, cinematic single, released for the soundtrack of Pretty in Pink, captured Echo & the Bunnymen’s knack for marrying poetic lyrics with shimmering post-punk arrangements.

Glenn Branca – “Lesson No. 1 for Electric Guitar”

Glenn Branca’s avant-garde guitar symphony was a groundbreaking experiment in sound, influencing the noise rock and no wave movements that permeated the alternative scene.

Hüsker Dü – “Makes No Sense at All”

From their landmark album Flip Your Wig, Hüsker Dü delivered a melodic yet ferocious anthem that blurred the boundaries between punk and college rock.

Killing Joke – “Love Like Blood”

Dark and anthemic, “Love Like Blood” combined post-punk intensity with a danceable groove, cementing Killing Joke’s role as pioneers of gothic rock.

Liquid Liquid – “Cavern”

This minimalist, bass-driven track became a cornerstone of early hip-hop sampling, influencing bands like Talking Heads and the burgeoning post-punk dance scene.

Lydia Lunch – “Gloomy Sunday”

Lydia Lunch's haunting reinterpretation of this jazz standard draped it in gothic melancholy, embodying her avant-garde ethos and the darker edges of 1985's music landscape.

Mars – “Helen Fordsdale”

A visceral piece from New York’s no wave pioneers, this track delivered dissonance and chaos that epitomized the scene’s raw energy.

Minor Threat – “Salad Days”

The bittersweet swan song of Minor Threat, “Salad Days” reflected nostalgia and introspection, a departure from their ferocious hardcore roots.

New Order – “Love Vigilantes”

A storytelling gem from Low-Life, "Love Vigilantes" paired New Order's signature synth-pop sound with poignant, folk-inspired lyrics about loss and longing.

Prefab Sprout – “Faron Young”

This clever blend of country motifs and sophisticated pop, from the album Steve McQueen, showcased Prefab Sprout’s witty songwriting and lush production.

Public Image Ltd – “Rise”

John Lydon’s rallying cry against apartheid, “Rise,” fused driving rhythms with a hypnotic refrain of “Anger is an energy,” epitomizing PiL’s avant-garde approach to protest music.

R.E.M. – “Can’t Get There from Here”

This quirky, Southern-tinged single from Fables of the Reconstruction highlighted R.E.M.’s knack for cryptic lyrics and jangly melodies that defined college rock.

Sonic Youth – “Death Valley ’69”

A dissonant and harrowing track, this collaboration with Lydia Lunch explored themes of violence and counterculture, defining Sonic Youth’s experimental noise rock ethos.

Siouxsie and the Banshees – “Cities in Dust”

A goth-pop masterpiece, “Cities in Dust” turned the story of Pompeii into a fiery anthem, blending Siouxsie Sioux’s commanding vocals with danceable rhythms.

Swans – “Time Is Money (Bastard)”

Industrial and brutal, Swans pushed boundaries with this unrelenting track, encapsulating the darkness and experimental edge of 1985’s underground music.

Talking Heads – “Road to Nowhere”

From Little Creatures, this jubilant yet reflective anthem demonstrated Talking Heads’ ability to combine art-rock intellect with mainstream appeal.

The Birthday Party – “Pleasure Avalanche”

This chaotic and brooding track encapsulated Nick Cave's raw energy before his transition to the Bad Seeds, solidifying The Birthday Party's influence on gothic rock.

The Cult – “She Sells Sanctuary”

With its soaring guitar riffs and mystical energy, this anthemic track became an instant classic, blending hard rock and goth elements.

The Cure – “Close to Me”

Playful and introspective, this single from The Head on the Door highlighted The Cure’s knack for balancing vulnerability with infectious melodies.



The Damned – “Is It a Dream?”

A shimmering gothic pop tune, this track saw The Damned exploring more melodic terrain without losing their punk spirit.

The Fall – “Spoilt Victorian Child”

Mark E. Smith’s biting lyrics and the band’s jagged instrumentation made this a quintessential track in The Fall’s post-punk legacy.

The Jesus and Mary Chain – “Just Like Honey”

With its Phil Spector-inspired production and fuzzy guitars, this track from Psychocandy became an iconic shoegaze anthem.

The Lounge Lizards – “Big Heart”

This jazzy, avant-garde piece showcased The Lounge Lizards’ experimental edge, reflecting the eclectic sounds bubbling in 1985’s underground scene.

The Meat Puppets – “Up on the Sun”

This sun-drenched, psychedelic rock track captured the Meat Puppets at their most melodic and exploratory.

The Pogues – “Sally MacLennane”

An Irish folk-punk gem, this rowdy singalong from Rum Sodomy & the Lash exemplified The Pogues’ talent for blending tradition with rebellion.

The Replacements – “Bastards of Young”

A defiant anthem of disillusionment, this track from Tim showcased Paul Westerberg’s knack for capturing the spirit of a restless generation.

The Sisters of Mercy – “Walk Away”

Gothic rock perfection, “Walk Away” featured Andrew Eldritch’s brooding vocals and driving guitars that defined the band’s signature sound.

The Smiths – “How Soon Is Now?”

Melding Johnny Marr’s iconic tremolo riff with Morrissey’s melancholic lyrics, this track remains one of The Smiths’ most enduring songs.

The Waterboys – “The Whole of the Moon”

A soaring, anthemic tribute to unbridled creativity, this track showcased The Waterboys’ “big music” approach at its finest.

Wire – “Drill”

An angular and hypnotic track, “Drill” was a striking example of Wire’s ability to continually reinvent themselves within the post-punk landscape.

Youth Brigade – “Men in Blue (Part 1)”

This fiery hardcore punk track captured the defiance and activism of 1985’s underground punk movement.

