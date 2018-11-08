A Perfect Circle Release a Video for the Best Song of the Year

Yup…that’s all, folks!

My love for “So Long and Thanks For All the Fish” from A Perfect Circle’s “Eat the Elephants” should be no surprise if you listen to me in the evenings. The track finally receives a proper visual treatment in the video released today.

“So Long and Thanks For All the Fish”, once again reminds us that we indulge in distraction to our peril. “Time is money and money’s time/

We wasted every second dime/On diets, lawyers, shrinks and apps and flags and plastic surgery/Now Willy Wonka, Major Tom, Ali, and Leia have moved on…” Our blind eye of the warning signs of these distractions’ vanishing and becoming less important when planetary doom is on the horizon, but also our assured destruction through the indulgence of the mediocrity of spending so much time in wasteful pursuits simply means those at the top can do away with us as they please and how they please or simply turn people against themselves to do the job for them. I mean, that’s one interpretation. Read into it what you like.