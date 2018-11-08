Boner Fight for November 8th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GOT MY TUPPERWARE IN THERE, YOU SOB?

This certainly was no Tupperware party. A fight over the popular food storage container escalated to an Arizona man shooting his brother, officials said. Police said John Murillo, 44, fired several shots at his 46-year-old brother, Anthony Murillo, after a heated dispute about the Tupperware dish, AZCentral reported. Anthony Murillo told police that his younger brother stole his plastic container, causing them to fight over text message about the kitchen item. The older Murillo claimed he returned home and knocked on John’s room to confront him, but his younger sibling shot him through the door, authorities said. The wounded brother called police and was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said John Murillo fled the scene, but was later spotted driving slowly outside the home. He reportedly stopped and asked officers whether his older brother was alright.

“He was banging on my door,” John Murillo allegedly told officers. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Boner Candidate #2: PROSTITUTE 1 WAS ALSO A FLIGHT ATTENDANT AND A SHOPLIFTER. Gabi Grecko claims she was paid to engage in mile-high group sex with two cops and three other men during a wild private-plane trip to Las Vegas in 2013. (Richard Harbus for New York Daily News) The prostitute who accompanied a high-ranking cop and a police buff on a raunchy flight to Las Vegas was also a serial shoplifter, prosecutors revealed. Gabi Grecko posed as a flight attendant on the notorious private flight to Sin City on Super Bowl weekend in 2013 with NYPD Deputy Inspector James Grant, Brooklyn businessman Jeremy Reichberg and others. The wild weekend features prominently in the government’s case against the two men accused of abusing Grant’s authority to boost Reichberg’s status as a big shot in his community. Grecko is expected to testify about the lurid episode. In new papers filed in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from cross-examining Grecko about her “prior shoplifting conduct,” referring to her only as “Prostitute 1.” Read More