Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 8th, 2018

Artsies:

Wildlife – 3 stars

A teenage boy must deal with his mother’s complicated responses after his father temporarily abandons them to take a menial and dangerous job.

Director: Paul Dano

Writers: Paul Dano (screenplay by), Zoe Kazan (screenplay by)

Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould

What They Had – 3 1/2 stars

Bridget returns home at her brother’s urging to deal with her ailing mother and her father’s reluctance to let go of their life together.

Director: Elizabeth Chomko

Writer: Elizabeth Chomko

Stars: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Robert Forster

Fartsies:

Time Freak – not screened

Physics prodigy Stillman (Butterfield) is destined for great things, only to be derailed when his girlfriend, Debbie (Turner) suddenly dumps him. But Stillman isn’t beaten, he does what any heartbroken genius would do – he invents a time machine to get a second chance at love.

Director: Andrew Bowler

Writer: Andrew Bowler

Stars: Mark Blockovich, Mary Elizabeth Boylan, Asa Butterfield

The Girl in the Spider’s Web – not screened

Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Director: Fede Alvarez

Writers: Jay Basu (screenplay by), Fede Alvarez (screenplay by)

Stars: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield

Overlord – screens Thursday night

The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.

Director: Julius Avery

Writers: Billy Ray (screenplay by), Mark L. Smith (screenplay by)

Stars: Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – not seen by me

A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Writers: Michael LeSieur (screenplay by), Dr. Seuss (based on the book by)

Stars: Rashida Jones, Tristan O’Hare, Scarlett Estevez

Opening next week:

Boy Erased

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Instant Family

Widows