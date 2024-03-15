Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 15th, 2024

Opening March 15, 2024
• “Arthur the King” • Sports movie with a dog • theaters • 3 stars
A stray dog named Arthur is adopted by an adventure racer and helps in the ultimate endurance race.
Director: Simon Cellan Jones
Stars: Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu
• “Love Lies Bleeding” • Lesbian noir with Kristen Stewart • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING!!!
Lou falls in love with bodybuilder Jackie, who is traveling to Las Vegas for a competition.
Director: Rose Glass
Stars: Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewart, Dave Franco
———
Next week:
• Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
• Immaculate
• Problemista