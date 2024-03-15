Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 15th, 2024

Opening March 15, 2024

• “Arthur the King” • Sports movie with a dog • theaters • 3 stars

A stray dog named Arthur is adopted by an adventure racer and helps in the ultimate endurance race.

Director: Simon Cellan Jones

Stars: Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu

• “Love Lies Bleeding” • Lesbian noir with Kristen Stewart • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING!!!

Lou falls in love with bodybuilder Jackie, who is traveling to Las Vegas for a competition.

Director: Rose Glass

Stars: Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewart, Dave Franco

———

Next week:

• Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

• Immaculate

• Problemista