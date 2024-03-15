Boner of the Day for March 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OH COME ON, THESE ARE BASKETBALL PEOPLE NOT PROFESSORS
It has been discovered that the statue outside the Crypto.com Arena of Kobe Bryant has a few typos on it. Names Von Wafer and Jose Calderon are spelled incorrectly as “Vom Wafer” and “Jose Calderson”, as well as the word “decision” being spelled “decicion” on the statue twice. The information on the statue comes from the 81-point game Bryant played in 2006. The typos are alleged to have not been on the written copy of the box score. However, it is now being put into motion the typos will be fixed.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS LEARNING A LESSON ABOUT THE VALUE OF HARD WORK
In 2019, a 15 year old boy in Alabama fell 50 feet off a roof while working for Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC and died at the scene. He had many injuries, along with a fractured skull, wrist and ribs. Apex is now being fined more than $100,000 for the death of the boy, since the boy working in the first place, then falling, violated policies such as minors working on the jobsite as well as employees not being trained or secured for working such heights. A company spokesperson said, “We at Apex Roofing & Restoration are truly heartbroken by the senseless death of a minor at a job site in 2019.The tragic incident occurred when a subcontractor’s worker brought his sibling to a worksite without Apex’s knowledge or permission.”
via Miami Herald
Boner Candidate #3: HOW DO YOU GET RID OF A WHITE NATIONALIST ONCE YOU’VE ELECTED HIM?
City Councilman of Enid, Oklahoma, Judd Blevins, has sparked major controversy over his ties with white supremist groups. There is a photo of Blevins marching with a neo-Nazi group on the eve of Unite the Right, which is where white supremist groups join together and rally. In this particular march, men in the mob were heard screaming, “Jews will not replace us!” When having been confronted about ties to being a neo-Nazi, Blevins never admits he is involved with such groups. Blevins once told a reporter “I hope you find God,” after being asked if he was a member of such things. However, it goes deeper with Blevins having used pseudonyms online and posting things relating to being a white supremist. It has been found Blevins was leader of the group Identity Evropa, one of the top leading white nationalist groups in the nation, for about two years. The group idolizes Nazis and praises them, talks about how white people are superior, and degrades any and all minorities.
via NBC