Aaron Lewis Cuts Another Show Short, Curses Out Crowd

Those planning to see Aaron Lewis in concert might want to keep this in mind: the former Staind frontman demands quiet when he’s performing.

Lewis cut short his Oklahoma City solo show on Saturday night, cursing out the crowd, then storming off stage. “Listen, if you don’t shut the f**k up, you can’t even hear the guitar. So shut up. I’ve got three more f**king minutes — three. Can you please for once…” the now country artist pleaded before attempting to play “Intro” from his other band. Not reaching the level of silence he’d like, Lewis walked off the stage after just two lines of the track.

AARON LEWIS Cuts Another Concert Short After Telling Crowd 'Shut The F**k Up Or I'm Done' (Video) https://t.co/OAzsVTgzVd pic.twitter.com/hTGVyqpeHq — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) March 10, 2019

Aaron Lewis Says He Doesn't Speak Spanish 'Cause He's American | https://t.co/Rvp4aTzkOf https://t.co/F21TuhGSNG — mike kaswatuka (@tsbrenterprises) March 10, 2019

“Shut The F*ck Up” – Aaron Lewis Walks Off Stage Again, Throws His Beer At Crowd: This seems to becoming a regular occurrence for Aaron Lewis. Aaron is the middle of his rather intimate State I’m In Tour, featuring acoustic… https://t.co/itfdv5sQco #CountryMusic #Videos pic.twitter.com/cOZ54WSU75 — Buckles and Bulls (@BucklesandBulls) March 11, 2019