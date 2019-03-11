Music

Fred Durst Makes Nirvana Joke To Limp Bizkit Audience

Posted on

Limp Bizkit is back, playing original lineup reunion shows around the Los Angeles area last week. At those gigs, fans have been treated to a set of cover tunes. On Saturday, the nu-metal rockers broke out their versions of two Nirvana classics, “Heart Shaped Box” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the latter of which spawned a joke from Fred Durst.

The frontman told the Musink Festival audience, “It does not smell like Teen Spirit in here,” before then launching into a little of Green Day’s “Brain Stew” and a medley of Pantera songs. At last Tuesday’s show, Limp Bizkit rocked out on “Heart Shaped Box” with Marilyn Manson. Then the pair joined Billy Corgan for “My Way.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top