Fred Durst Makes Nirvana Joke To Limp Bizkit Audience

Limp Bizkit is back, playing original lineup reunion shows around the Los Angeles area last week. At those gigs, fans have been treated to a set of cover tunes. On Saturday, the nu-metal rockers broke out their versions of two Nirvana classics, “Heart Shaped Box” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the latter of which spawned a joke from Fred Durst.

The frontman told the Musink Festival audience, “It does not smell like Teen Spirit in here,” before then launching into a little of Green Day’s “Brain Stew” and a medley of Pantera songs. At last Tuesday’s show, Limp Bizkit rocked out on “Heart Shaped Box” with Marilyn Manson. Then the pair joined Billy Corgan for “My Way.”

