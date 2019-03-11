News

Apple Giving a 10 Percent Bonus When You Add Money to Account

You can get bonus money on your Apple I.D. this week only. You just have to know how to find it. Apple is offering a 10 percent bonus when you add cash to your Apple I.D. through March 14th. Here’s what you do. Go to settings on your device, tap iTunes and App Store. Click your Apple I.D. and then hit Add Funds. You’ll see the offer there.

You can get the 10 percent extra credit up to $200. So, if you deposit $200, you’ll get a $20 bonus. You can only do it one time.

