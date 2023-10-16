Geek News on the Radio for October 16th, 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off | Official Trailer
Right from the comic book to Netflix, release date is November 7th!
Blue Eye Samurai | Official Trailer
Blue Eye Samurai premieres November 3rd only on Netflix.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Season 1 Trailer
Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco. January 12th on Apple+
Lisa Frankenstein – Movie Trailer
Unfortunately it’s only a Youtube Short so I can only share the link. Releases February 9th. Watch here Read more here
Disneyland unleash adorable free-roaming Star Wars BD droids
The droids are self-aware and have been spotted walking around the park, in addition to the actors in costume as stormtroopers or more recognizable characters from the films. Read more here!