Coroner Confirms Keith Flint’s Death As Suicide

The coroner has confirmed the cause of death for former Prodigy singer Keith Flint’s to be suicide by hanging. The 49-year-old Flint was found dead at his home in Essex, England on March 4th. His Prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett said at the time that Flint ‘took his own life’ but the cause of death wasn’t confirmed until this week. A toxicology report is still underway with the results not expected until later this year.

Please, please, please…if you or someone you know needs help, reach out. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741, talk to a friend, a parent, a teacher, a doctor, anyone!