Travis Barker Gives Blink-182 Album Update

In an interview, the drummer said they were “creating one of the most important Blink albums” and promised it would be out “before the Warped Tour”, which happens at the end of June. Over the weekend, Barker hosted his 12th annual Musink Music Festival & Tattoo Convention in Costa Mesa, CA, with bands like Limp Bizkit, Dead Kennedys, and Suicidal Tendencies.

blink-182 drummer @travisbarker says the band’s upcoming new album will feature Pharrell Williams – and will be out sooner than you think… https://t.co/mNd2BHO2kT pic.twitter.com/TX2VdHjycd — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) March 11, 2019