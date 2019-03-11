311 Announce Tour and New Music is On the Way

311 AND DIRTY HEADS TO BRING THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER

ACROSS THE U.S. ON 2019 CO-HEADLINE TOUR

Dreamers and Bikini Trill To Join As Support

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, March 22 at LiveNation.com

311 and Dirty Heads will join forces to bring their hybrid alternative sound and good vibes to amphitheaters nationwide this summer. Destined to be a great night of alt-rock, reggae, and hip-hop stylings, the 29-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 2nd and run through August 20th, which happens to be Salt Lake’s date at USANA Amphitheater. Dreamers and Bikini Trill will also join the tour as support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19th at 12:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Artist presales will also be available beginning Tuesday, March 19th.

Today being 311 Day (3/11), 311 will have their feature film ‘Enlarged to Show Detail 3’ in 240 cinemas nationwide (311inCinemas.com), plus the band announced today that their new album, due out this summer, is now available for pre-order at 311.com (digital, cd, vinyl and autographed bundles) – plus each order gets a summer tour ticket code to access a first chance to buy tickets and VIP packages for the tour. 311 just returned from their 6th sold out Caribbean Cruise to Belize with 3,000 dedicated fans from all 50 U.S. States & 9 countries.

Dirty Heads will be unveiling the details of their exclusive VIP packages on their Facebook page on March 11th as well. Additionally, Dirty Heads are in the studio with four-time Grammy® winning producer Dave Cobb putting the final touches on the band’s next musical offering, their seventh full-length studio album. Further details and information will be released shortly.

Dirty Heads and 311 have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to organizations bringing dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it. www.plus1.org.