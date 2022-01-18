Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert Now Up On YouTube

A tribute concert to late songwriter Adam Schlesinger is now up for anyone to view on YouTube.

Schlesinger, who died of COVID in 2020, is best known for his band Fountains of Wayne, and for his extensive TV and movie work – including writing the song “That Thing You Do” from the 1996 movie.

Adam Schlesinger tribute concert with Courtney Love, Peter Buck, James Iha, Chris Carrabba, Glenn Tilbrook, and more is now available on YouTube https://t.co/Iq8BL9yQPj pic.twitter.com/8PViISa9v0 — Stereogum (@stereogum) January 18, 2022

The star-studded virtual concert first streamed last May, featuring stars like Courtney Love, Peter Buck, Mickey Dolenz, James Iha, and Chris Carrabba.

Did you have a favorite Adam Schlesinger project?