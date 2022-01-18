News

Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert Now Up On YouTube

Posted on

A tribute concert to late songwriter Adam Schlesinger is now up for anyone to view on YouTube.

Schlesinger, who died of COVID in 2020, is best known for his band Fountains of Wayne, and for his extensive TV and movie work – including writing the song “That Thing You Do” from the 1996 movie.

The star-studded virtual concert first streamed last May, featuring stars like Courtney Love, Peter Buck, Mickey Dolenz, James Iha, and Chris Carrabba.

Did you have a favorite Adam Schlesinger project?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top