Grammy Awards Moved To Las Vegas With A New Date

Shutterstock

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were originally set to take place later this month at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Due to rising concerns with COVID-19 the awards have been postponed to April 3rd and will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Daily Show” Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, while additional details about official Grammy Week events will be announced soon.

The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and on the CBS television network.

