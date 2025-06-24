AFI Returns to Headline Tour: Full Schedule & Cities

AFI Plugs Into Fall 2025 with Synth Shadows from TR/ST
Why This Tour Matters
AFI returns to North America this fall with a full-scale headlining tour, their first since Bodies dropped in 2021. Notably, the tour rolls through Salt Lake City on November 1 at Rockwell at the Complex. All non-festival dates feature support from Toronto’s synth-goth act, TR/ST.
After a run of festival slots, opening for rock legends, and performing Sing the Sorrow in its entirety, AFI are finally heading out for a proper headline stretch. The timing of the tour has also sparked speculation about a new album in the works.
Soundtrack Support
TR/ST’s moody, synth-heavy soundscapes are a fitting warm-up for AFI’s melodic intensity. The pairing promises a night where shadowy atmosphere and energetic hooks meet.
Ticket Details
Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 25, at 10 AM local time. The general public on-sale starts Friday, June 27, at 10 AM. Learn more from AFI’s website.
AFI Fall 2025 Tour Dates
- 9/14 – Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival (Festival opener)
- 9/30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
- 10/2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- 10/3 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
- 10/4 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
- 10/6 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
- 10/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
- 10/9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- 10/10 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
- 10/12 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- 10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
- 10/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- 10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
- 10/18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
- 10/20 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
- 10/21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
- 10/23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
- 10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
- 10/25 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
- 10/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- 10/29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater
- 10/31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- 11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at the Complex (Support to be determined)
- 11/4 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre (Support to be determined)
- 11/5 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
- 11/16 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital (Festival closer)
All non-festival dates with TR/ST unless otherwise noted.
Album Watch
This tour marks AFI’s first headline outing since Bodies (2021), an album praised for expanding their gothic and punk vocabulary. Recent interviews have hinted at new material possibly dropping this year, so fans may get to hear something fresh alongside the classics.