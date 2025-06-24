AFI Returns to Headline Tour: Full Schedule & Cities

Shutterstock

AFI Plugs Into Fall 2025 with Synth Shadows from TR/ST

Why This Tour Matters

AFI returns to North America this fall with a full-scale headlining tour, their first since Bodies dropped in 2021. Notably, the tour rolls through Salt Lake City on November 1 at Rockwell at the Complex. All non-festival dates feature support from Toronto’s synth-goth act, TR/ST.

After a run of festival slots, opening for rock legends, and performing Sing the Sorrow in its entirety, AFI are finally heading out for a proper headline stretch. The timing of the tour has also sparked speculation about a new album in the works.

Soundtrack Support

TR/ST’s moody, synth-heavy soundscapes are a fitting warm-up for AFI’s melodic intensity. The pairing promises a night where shadowy atmosphere and energetic hooks meet.

Ticket Details

Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 25, at 10 AM local time. The general public on-sale starts Friday, June 27, at 10 AM. Learn more from AFI’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFI (@afireinside)

AFI Fall 2025 Tour Dates

9/14 – Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival (Festival opener)

9/30 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10/2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

10/3 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

10/4 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

10/6 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

10/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

10/9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/10 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

10/12 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/20 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

10/23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

10/25 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

10/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

10/31 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at the Complex (Support to be determined)

11/4 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre (Support to be determined)

11/5 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

11/16 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital (Festival closer)

All non-festival dates with TR/ST unless otherwise noted.

Album Watch

This tour marks AFI’s first headline outing since Bodies (2021), an album praised for expanding their gothic and punk vocabulary. Recent interviews have hinted at new material possibly dropping this year, so fans may get to hear something fresh alongside the classics.

More alternative rock news