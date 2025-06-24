Boner Of The Day For June 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS DELICIOUS

TV star Martin Kove was told to leave a fan convention after he allegedly bit his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim during a meet and greet. The incident occurred Sunday at Summer Con, where Kove and Hannah both appeared for their Netflix series and participating in fan activates. Hannah told an officer who was working VIP that Kove tapped her arm and bit her “so hard he nearly drew blood.” It was seen that when Hannah cried out in pain Kove started to kiss her arm where he has bitten her. When Hannah went to confront Kove with her husband he “exploded on them, saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him.” Kove claims he was trying to be funny and that “they play fight all the time on set of ‘Cobra Kai.'”

Boner Candidate #2: SURE A KID LOST SOME TOES THERE, BUT THEY’RE NOT DOING ANYTHING ILLEGAL

It has been more than six months since a in-home daycare in Cedar City lost it’s licensing and was ordered to “terminate all services” after an employee accidentally ran over a 3 year old foot with a lawnmower which severed several of his toes. Though an investigation team learned that Chandara Childcare is and has been continuing to look after kids. All because of a loophole in state law that allows a daycare to operate without a license even if it was previously cited for child safety. Kim Ric stated “You hurt a child, now it’s OK for them to go unlicensed, and there’s nothing we can do about it. So now you can have a license, do things wrong, get closed down and still do care, that’s where the scare just…just hits me. That’s where I’m most worried. Because if that happens, there’s any number of things that could happen going forward.”

Boner Candidate #3: THE ‘HETERO AWESOME FEST’ FLOPS IN BOISE

In Boise Idaho there was a two day event which was organized by Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc. which is a nonprofit created by Old Saloon owner Mark Fitzpatrick. The held the 2 day even at the Idaho State Capitol which they called it “Hetero Awesome Fest.” Even though it was sort of a fail with only 30-50 people being there it was a musical protest that drew the most attention. Singer-songwriter Daniel Hamrick took to the stage and preformed a pro trans song after he mislead staff about his intentions. When he was confronted it resulted in a brief scuffle before security came in. Hamrick was escorted out by security and was later seen talking to Police officers.

