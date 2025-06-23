Wet Leg’s “Davina McCall” Swoons in Claymation

Shutterstock

Subtle Swoon: “Davina McCall” Lands with Claymation Charm

Wet Leg’s latest single, “Davina McCall”, unveils a gentle, lovelorn ballad brought to life by a handcrafted claymation video directed by Chris Hopewell. The visual pairs the band with a wistful bird and a pair of homemade Icarus wings, capturing the sweet ache of longing with a surreal, DIY charm. Watch the video below.

Behind the Sound: Moisturizer and the Making Of

For their second album, Wet Leg did what few bands dare—moved in together. Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, and Joshua Mobaraki all cohabited in the quiet seaside town of Southwold, Norfolk. The setting proved ideal for collaboration, with the band shaping the record’s direction through jam sessions and shared meals rather than rigid schedules.

Dan Carey at the Helm

Returning to the producer’s chair, Dan Carey—who helped engineer the band’s Grammy-winning debut—tapped into their post-tour momentum. Rather than chasing hits, the band leaned into spontaneity, experimenting with form, noise, and feeling. The result is a record that preserves their eccentric charm while dialing up their emotional range.

Tour-Tested Tightness

Years of performing live sharpened Wet Leg’s edges. That experience feeds Moisturizer’s sonic evolution, giving it the taut energy of a seasoned band still hungry to explore. “Davina McCall” represents a softer side, but don’t be surprised if the full album swings wildly between rowdy and reflective.

Wet Leg’s Mood Ring: Fists, CPR, McCall

Already-released tracks “Catch These Fists” and “CPR” showcase the album’s spectrum—fierce, danceable grooves on one end and cheeky emotional confessionals on the other. “Davina McCall” now rounds out the trio with vulnerability and sincerity, hinting at a broader emotional palette.

Moisturizer Drops July 11—Apply Liberally

Moisturizer is set for release on July 11 via Domino. It follows Wet Leg’s self-titled debut from 2022, which turned the Isle of Wight duo into international indie darlings. Their second act promises to stretch those boundaries with more nuance, more nerve, and just as much wit. Pre-order on BandCamp.

Who Are Wet Leg?

Wet Leg formed in 2019 and quickly captured attention with their blend of deadpan humor, jagged guitar work, and refreshingly offbeat perspective. Their debut album garnered Grammy and BRIT Awards, boosted by viral hits and packed-out festival sets. While Teasdale and Chambers remain the creative core, the full band has become a tight-knit unit both on stage and in the studio.

