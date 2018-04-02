Amy Donaldson Sports for April 2nd, 2018

NCAA

The NCAA Tournament ends tonight with the championship game between Villanova and Michigan. On Saturday, Michigan ended Loyola-Chicago Cinderella run, while Villanova, a No. 1 seed, beat No. 1 seed Kansas.

The Wolverines coach John Beilin has never won an NCAA title in 40 years of coaching, while Villanova’s Jay Wright led Villanova to the title two years ago.

Michigan has just one title in its history, beating Seton Hall in OT in 1989.

The women’s final four was a thriller. Both semifinals went to overtime with Notre Dame beating UConn on a last second shot by Arike Ogunbowale. Then, in Sunday night’s championship game, Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer with .01 second left to give Notre Dame a 61-58 win over Mississippi State. She score 16 of her 18 points in the second half. The title came 17 years to the day after the team’s only other championship in 2001, also on Easter.

NBA

The Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-97 behind Ricky Rubio’s 23 points. He was questionable with a hamstring injury, but said he didn’t want to miss playing against his former teammtes.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake lost to Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday. They play at home Saturday against Vancouver.

Utah Sports

Utah Warriors Rugby lost their season and franchise opener, but attracted more than 9,000 fans. They play again Friday at Rio Tinto.

Utah Royals played to a 0-0 draw at Houston. They return for their home and franchise opener, Saturday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. vs. Chicago Red Stars.

Utah Falconz won their season opener in Las Vegas 46-6. They play in California vs. the LA Bobcats, before heading home for their season opener on April 14 at Cottonwood High at 3 p.m.

Utah Gymnastics (Ranked No. 4) hosts the Salt Lake City (West) Regionals this weekend. That starts Saturday at 4 p.m. Competing at the regionals are No. 9 Cal Bears (beat Utah in regular season but finished third at Pac-12 championships), No. 17 Auburn, No. 21 BYU, Stanford and SUU.

FitCon is this weekend at the Expo Center…Golden Gloves Regional at 5 p.m. Friday.

Amy’s column: Arm wreslter’s strength comes from 9-year battle to overcome stroke, cancer. He’ll compete at FitCon this weekend.

