Amy Donaldson Sports for July 9th, 2018

Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-0 behind a penalty kick from Albert Rusnak and a late goal from Luis Silva. The win extends Real’s home unbeaten streak to nine straight matches. They’re now tied for fourth-place in the Western Conference.

In NBA summer league, the Jazz beat New York 90-85, but just as importantly, seven members of the current roster not only attended the game but sat courtside.

Everyone has been curious to see No. 21 draft pick Grayson Allen perform in Summer League games, but he sat out the NY game. The Jazz were led by Tony Bradley (16 points in 17 minutes) and Georges Niang (20 points, eight rebounds).

World Cup is down to four teams after Croatia defeated Russia 4-3 in a shoot out, and England defeated Sweeden 2-0.

France will take on Belgium Tuesday, July 10, while Croatia will face England on Wednesday July 11.

Wimbledon’s top ranked woman, Simona Halep, Romania, was knocked out of the tournament on Saturday with a loss to Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan. That means only one of the women’s top 10 seeds remains in the tournament – Karolina Pliskova, who is ranked No. 7. It leaves, however, Serena Williams as the favorite to win her eighth Wimbledon Title. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal, the No. 1 seed, easily beat Australian Alex de Minaur.

A great story on the upsets in the women’s tournament:

El Paso hand the Bees their fifth consecutive loss – 15-6 Sunday, as baseball heads into the All-Star break (July 9-11)

MLB All-Star break is coming up with the game played at the Washington Nationals ball park – the fifth all-star game hosted in Washington, D.C. It will be the 89thall-star game.

Utah Royals FC suffered its largest loss of the season – a 4-0 defeat against the Portland Thorns FC.

World Champion Peter Sagan won Stage 2 of the Tour de France…Defending champion Chris Froome, seeking a record-tying fifth victory, fell in Stage 1 but had a solid day yesterday.

Amy’s Column: For many runners, competing in races and events has become part of holiday traditions.

