Amy Donaldson Sports for May 14th, 2018

Basketball

-The Celtics annihilated the Cavaliers 108-83 in the opening game of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points, while Lebron was held to just 15 points. The two teams play against Tuesday night.

Read More

-Houston Rockets hosts the Golden State Warriors tonight. Rockets won the series 2-1 during the regular season.

Soccer

-Real Salt Lake defeated DC United 3-2. Giving goalie Nick Rimando his 200th MLS win.

-Rimando became the all-time wins leader in MLS back in 2016 when he won his 181st game, and, now that he’s reached 200 wins, it’s a record he won’t relinquish anytime soon.

-Seattle’s Stefan Frei is the only other active player in the top 10 in wins in MLS, and he’s well behind with just 83 wins.

Read More

– Signed with DC United for $16 Million and will begin play in July.

-Nice story on Corey Baird, a product of the RSL academy, and his contributions to RSL’s success: Here

-Utah Warriors beat Austin 41-22 Friday night.

-This Saturday the Utah Falconz host the San Diego Surge at 3 p.m. at Cottonwood

-BYU women’s softball team won the WCC championship. Read More

-Golden Gloves National Tournament begins today. A half dozen Utah men and women are competing, as it’s the first year women are included in the storied tournament.

-The Winnipeg Jets beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in their Western Conference opener. The Jets are the only Canadian team left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

-Utah Royals were on a break, as they play May 19 at Houston, but Amy Rodriguez shared how she juggles motherhood with a professional sports career. She’s on of just a handful of NWSL to do so.

Amy’s Column: My Mom was My Most Important Coach