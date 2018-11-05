Amy Donaldson Sports for November 5th, 2018

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Utah lost to Arizona State 38-20, and QB Tyler Huntley is done for the season. NEXT UP: vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

BYU lost to Boise State 21-16. NEXT UP: at UMass, 10 a.m. Saturday.

Utah State beat Hawaii 56-17. NEXT UP: vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m. Saturday. They climb to No. 14 in AP poll and No. 16 in the Coaches poll, while Utah drops out of both polls.

Weber State beat Sacramento State. Next up: vs. Southern Utah, 5 p.m. Saturday.

In the NFL Kansas City (8-1) continues to roll with a 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had fired their head coach Hue Jackson, so it was Gregg Williams’ debut.

Other scores:

Patriots 31, Packers 17

Steelers 23, Ravens 16

Vikings 24, Lions 9

Bears 41, Bills 9

Panthers 42, Buccaneers 28

Falcons 38, Washington 14

Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Real Salt Lake earned a 1-1 draw in their playoff game against Sporting Kansas City Sunday night. Albert Rusnak scored off a pass from Damir Kreilach to give RSL the lead, but then Diego Rubio, who entered the game just a minute earlier, scored when Nick Rimando’s attempt to clear the ball hit a KC player in the back and Rubio scored. Rusnak won’t be available for next week’s game in Kansas City because he received a yellow card in the 26thminute, his second of the playoffs.

Utah Jazz suffered consecutive losses over the weekend to Memphis at home and Denver on the road. They had scares with Dante Exum and Donovan Mitchell suffering minor injuries, and Mitchell is not playing in Utah’s game Monday against Toronto.

Congratulations to newly crowned high school volleyball champions. In 5A Skyridge beat Springville for the school’s first title in any sport, and in 6A, Lone Peak earned its third straight title with a victory over Pleasant Grove. High school Football semifinals are this week – Thursday and Friday at Rice-Eccles.

Davis High and BYU professor Jared Ward finished sixth (2:12:24) in the NY Marathon, while Lelisa Desisa won the race in 2:05:59, while Mary Keitany won with a time of 2:22:48. Top U.S. woman was 2017 champion Shalane Flanagan, who was third.

Amy’s Column will run Tuesday and will make you feel better about the elections, regardless of your political affiliation. Find it at deseretnews.com or @adonsports.