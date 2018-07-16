And the First Rock Music Video to Hit 1,000,000,000 Is…

Guns N’ Roses have broken a record that is usually reserved for today’s pop stars.

The hard rockers just passed one billion views on YouTube, a first for a rock band. 1992’s “November Rain” is also the first video from the 90s to reach such a milestone, according to Forbes. The video averaged nearly 560,000 views a day throughout 2017, with 83% this year coming from outside the US, mainly from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is on its way to the one billion mark as well, which has been watched 694 million times so far.