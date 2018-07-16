Music

No, Tool’s New Album Isn’t Out

Whoops! Their bad.

That’s what Google is likely saying today after a morning alert sent Tool fans into a frenzy for nothing. If you had a Google Alert set up to tell you anything Tool related, you probably received a message today telling you the band’s new album had been released. It turned out that “IllutionWorld” was released by a Soundcloud rapper named Tool$. Sorry Tool fans. Good news for fans of the band, there will be a new album coming out in 2019 according to Maynard James Keenan.

Comments
