No, Tool’s New Album Isn’t Out

Whoops! Their bad.

That’s what Google is likely saying today after a morning alert sent Tool fans into a frenzy for nothing. If you had a Google Alert set up to tell you anything Tool related, you probably received a message today telling you the band’s new album had been released. It turned out that “IllutionWorld” was released by a Soundcloud rapper named Tool$. Sorry Tool fans. Good news for fans of the band, there will be a new album coming out in 2019 according to Maynard James Keenan.

When you wake up with a notification saying Tool released a new album but it turns out google just mixed Tool up with a bandcamp artist called Tool$ pic.twitter.com/uhk0cPmkZr — lofty (@Shaderade) July 16, 2018