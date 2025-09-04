Animal Collective’s Feels Turns 20 With Rarities

Shutterstock

Back to the Feels: Animal Collective Celebrate 20 Years With Demos, Deep Cuts, and MiniDiscs

In a move that echoes their layered and lo-fi origins, Animal Collective have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of Feels, the 2005 experimental opus that cemented the band’s status as architects of avant-pop. Due out October 17 via Domino, Feels (20th Anniversary) will feature the original nine-track album alongside a trove of nine B-sides and unreleased demos. It will be available on 3×LP, 2×CD, and digital formats. Listen to a demo below.

A Companion Live Album from the MiniDisc Era

The band is also releasing a companion live album, FeelsLive 04/05, which captures performances from their 2004 and 2005 tours. These recordings were sourced from MiniDiscs and will be issued on cassette, MiniDisc, and digital platforms, a nostalgic nod to the analog culture that surrounded the original release.

Rare Demos and Unreleased Gems

Among the rarities is a never-before-heard demo of “Grass”, a standout track that helped define the album’s chaotic, candy-colored energy. Stripped of studio polish, the demo offers a raw glimpse into the band’s playful yet precise songwriting process.

The Pivotal Moment of Feels

Feels arrived at a pivotal moment for Animal Collective. Coming off the acoustic abstractions of Sung Tongs, the album marked the return of all four core members: Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist, and Deakin. It introduced a fuller, more rhythmically complex sound that fused childlike joy with textured psychedelia. Tracks like “The Purple Bottle” and “Banshee Beat” quickly became fan favorites.

Critical Reception and Lasting Impact

Critics praised the album’s fearless sonic palette and emotional elasticity. At the time, reviewers noted its blend of “sprite-like presence” and “intimate oddness,” calling it both alien and affecting. The album’s influence resonated throughout the decade, paving the way for 2009’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, the band’s most commercially and critically successful release.

Bonus Material and Collector’s Cuts

The bonus disc on the reissue includes early versions of “Bees” and “Tikwid” alongside deep cuts such as “Must Be Treeman” and “People”, long sought after by collectors. Meanwhile, FeelsLive 04/05 delivers raw and immersive versions of songs like “Loch Raven” and “Turn Into Something”, complete with venue details and audio imperfections that enhance the bootleg-like charm of the recordings.

Animal Collective Today

Animal Collective has remained prolific in recent years. Their latest album, Isn’t It Now?, was released in 2023, while Panda Bear’s solo project, Sinister Grift, arrived earlier this year. This summer, the group quietly released two new tracks: “Love on the Big Screen” and “Buddies on the Blackboard”. For more on their latest updates, check out music news.

Feels (20th Anniversary) Tracklist

Did You See the Words

Grass

Flesh Canoe

The Purple Bottle

Bees

Banshee Beat

Daffy Duck

Loch Raven

Turn Into Something

Must Be Treeman

Fickle Cycle

People

Tikwid

My Favorite Colors

Banshee Beat (Demo)

Bees (Demo)

Grass (Demo)

Tikwid (Demo)

FeelsLive 04/05 Tracklist

Wastered (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)

Loch Raven (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)

Did You See the Words Edit (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)

Fickle Cycle (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)

Grass (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)

Daffy Duck (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)

Turn Into Something (Live Coltrane 4/22/05)

Sponge Luke (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)

