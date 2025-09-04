Boner of the Day From September 4th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: AIN’T NUTHIN’ FUNNIER THAN BODILY FLUIDS THAT’S BEEN LEFT ON A EXAM TABLE.

A multitude of urgent care workers in Santa Barbara have been fired because of a social media post showing the workers posing, mocking, and joking about the bodily fluids that a patient left after surgery. The text over the first few images read “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?” following the disrespectful photo’s. A group photo of the workers hovering over a stain reads, “Make sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!” Sutter Health stated, “The trust and dignity of our patients always remain our top priority.”

Boner Candidate #2: SOON, ALL FLORIDIANS WILL BE RIDDLED WITH MUMPS, MEASLES, AND COVID…OH, AND POLIO. LET’S NOT FORGET POLIO.

Ron DeSantis alongside Florida’s state Surgeon General are attempting to remove all vaccine requirements mandated for children. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo stated, “People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions. They don’t have the right to tell you what to put in your body. Take it away from them.” This would make Florida as the first State to remove so many, if not all, vaccine mandates. “I don’t think there’s another state that’s done as much as Florida. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, stated.

Boner Candidate #3: SOMEONE STOLE HIS INDEPENDANCE

A young boy from Midvale, Utah, with a rare genetic condition, has had his wheelchair stolen from him. “We waited five long years till our physical therapist found someone who gets old wheelchairs and parts them out, and make a new wheelchair,” explained the boys father, Jayson. “I was so excited. I was holding back tears recording this,” said Jayson, about a video he recorded of his son, Axton. “He came home, got off the bus and went wheeling up to the apartment right here, how cool is that?” Jayson continued, “I worry about him getting knocked over in the hallways by other kids. He loses balance pretty easy; he doesn’t have the use of his arms and hands, so if he were to fall over, he won’t be able to brace himself.” Axton stated, “I would love to have it back so I can move myself once again.”

