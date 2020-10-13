Are Arctic Monkeys Working on Their Next Album?

Arctic Monkeys fans are buzzing after a photograph of drummer Matt Helders was posted on Monday.

Photographer Andreas Neumann posted the picture of Helders behind the drumset with the caption, “Loved seeing you brother @matthelders xoxo.” What really set off fans was that Neumann tagged both Helders and Arctic Monkeys on the social media post.

However, there is a chance that Helders is back in the studio with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. The two worked together on Iggy Pop’s 2016 album Post Pop Depression. Neumann is known for photographing Queens of the Stone Age.

So what if it’s not clear what’s going on? Fans are keeping their fingers crossed. One fan wrote, “Does this mean that a new album is close? Please tell me its trueeeeee.”

Are you ready for a new album from Arctic Monkeys? Would you be down for another Iggy Pop/Josh Homme collaboration featuring Matt Helders?