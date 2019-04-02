Are The Classic Misfits Lineup Teasing Tour Dates?

Loudwire reports that a classic Misfits lineup could be planning a U.S. show at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles. Glenn Danzig’s Twitter account recently posted a pic of the stadium with a Misfits logo Photoshopped onto the field. Misfits only have one U.S. show on the books this year. That show’s coming up in April in Chicago. Shows have been few and far between since the band reunited three years ago.

