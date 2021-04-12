Barenaked Ladies Return With New Single, Rescheduled Tour, Concert Livestream, And More

Barenaked Ladies are back with a whole bunch of stuff – a new single, a new video, new tour dates, and a concert livestream.

The Canadian rockers released the song “Flip” along with an animated music video on Monday. It’s the first song from the upcoming album Detour de Force – the Ladies’ first new record in four years.

The band also announced that its ‘Last Summer On Earth’ tour with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms had been postponed until 2022.

You’ll see more of BNL this Friday on The Today Show and in a special livestream concert this Saturday.

