‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Destroys The Box Office Once Again

Godzilla vs. Kong is wrecking the box office just like it was a city block.

The monster epic was No. 1 once again over the weekend, raking in another $13.38 million to bring its 12-day total up to $69.5 million – the top-grossing movie since the pandemic began.

#GodzillaVsKong has earned $358M at the worldwide box office so far. pic.twitter.com/aGb6cwa2Yx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2021

While people are slowly returning to the movies, attendance is still way down – about 25 percent of a typical audience from 2019.

