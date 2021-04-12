News

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Destroys The Box Office Once Again

Godzilla vs. Kong is wrecking the box office just like it was a city block.

The monster epic was No. 1 once again over the weekend, raking in another $13.38 million to bring its 12-day total up to $69.5 million – the top-grossing movie since the pandemic began.

While people are slowly returning to the movies, attendance is still way down – about 25 percent of a typical audience from 2019.

Can you remember the last movie you saw in a theater?

