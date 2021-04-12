Teacher Loses it during Zoom Class

A California teacher is in hot water after she lost her cool while teaching a class over Zoom.

Alissa Pirro, a teacher at San Marcos High School, apparently blew her top when her students began discussing their parents’ issues with at-home learning. “I am so sick to my stomach of parents trying to tell educators how to do their job!” Pirro snaps in a video of the incident.

Pirro goes on to tell her students, “If your parent wants to talk to me about their profession and their opinion on their profession, I would love to hear that. However, if your parent wants to come talk to me about how I’m not doing a good enough job in distance learning based on what you need as an individual? Just dare them to come at me.”

California teacher flips out on students over distance learning complaints https://t.co/fxzH3KDF0t pic.twitter.com/CtBH1cqqi1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2021

Principal Adam Dawson is calling Pirro’s behavior “inexcusable.”

Have you ever had a teacher who completely lost it in class? Should Pirro lose her job?