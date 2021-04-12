The Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster starring rock band, Aerosmith, has been in operation for 22 years.

A lot of fans still love the Aerosmith-themed attraction but some are wondering if it’s time to change it to a different group; possibly to a group that’s current in today’s music.

Here are some of the bands that have been suggested by fans:

Panic at the Disco

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Red Hot Chili Peppers

AC/DC

Lady Gaga

Hannah Montana

Jonas Brothers

Camp Rock

Disney Fans Share Who Should Replace Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster https://t.co/eTiEjb9aYm pic.twitter.com/Snm1NVlK6U — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) April 12, 2021

If Disney was going to replace Aerosmith, who do you think should be on the Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster?