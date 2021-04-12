The Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster starring rock band, Aerosmith, has been in operation for 22 years.
A lot of fans still love the Aerosmith-themed attraction but some are wondering if it’s time to change it to a different group; possibly to a group that’s current in today’s music.
Here are some of the bands that have been suggested by fans:
- Panic at the Disco
- Foo Fighters
- Green Day
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- AC/DC
- Lady Gaga
- Hannah Montana
- Jonas Brothers
- Camp Rock
Disney Fans Share Who Should Replace Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster https://t.co/eTiEjb9aYm pic.twitter.com/Snm1NVlK6U
— Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) April 12, 2021
If Disney was going to replace Aerosmith, who do you think should be on the Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.