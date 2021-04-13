Boners

Boner of the Day for April 13, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: DANCED ALL NIGHT FOR USHER AND GOT THIS. WHAT WOULD YOU ALL DO?

Usher went to Las Vegas and had a stripper dance for him, but he paid them in fake money with his face on the bills. via UPROXX

Boner Candidate #2: HOW MANY TIMES WILL THESE THINGS HAPPEN BEFORE THE WORLD GETS A CLUE?

Students at an Aledo high school set up a “slave” auction and were pretending to sell their black classmates. via Star- Telegram

Boner Candidate #3: Did Ted Nugent Ask Why There Were No Lockdowns for ‘COVID 1 Thru 18’? Yes….it’s true. And he wasn’t making a joke.

Ted Nugent goes on a bit of a COVID rant saying it was blown out of proportion. via Snopes

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO?

A Domino’s Customer threatens to shoot a Domino’s worker because they didn’t get the toppings on his pizza right. via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: BORED? WAS THE T.V. BROKEN? WERE THERE NO U-TUBE INFLUENCERS TO WATCH?

A group of teenage girls set fire to their home because they were bored. via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: HE DESERVES ANOTHER SHOT AT BONER FAME

Wellington Police Chief fired after being accused of Harassment, a video has surfaced showing the harassment. via Fox 13 Now

