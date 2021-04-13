Boner of the Day for April 13, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: DANCED ALL NIGHT FOR USHER AND GOT THIS. WHAT WOULD YOU ALL DO?
Usher went to Las Vegas and had a stripper dance for him, but he paid them in fake money with his face on the bills. via UPROXX
Boner Candidate #2: HOW MANY TIMES WILL THESE THINGS HAPPEN BEFORE THE WORLD GETS A CLUE?
Students at an Aledo high school set up a “slave” auction and were pretending to sell their black classmates. via Star- Telegram
Boner Candidate #3: Did Ted Nugent Ask Why There Were No Lockdowns for ‘COVID 1 Thru 18’? Yes….it’s true. And he wasn’t making a joke.
Ted Nugent goes on a bit of a COVID rant saying it was blown out of proportion. via Snopes
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: WHAT ELSE WAS HE TO DO?
A Domino’s Customer threatens to shoot a Domino’s worker because they didn’t get the toppings on his pizza right. via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: BORED? WAS THE T.V. BROKEN? WERE THERE NO U-TUBE INFLUENCERS TO WATCH?
A group of teenage girls set fire to their home because they were bored. via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: HE DESERVES ANOTHER SHOT AT BONER FAME
Wellington Police Chief fired after being accused of Harassment, a video has surfaced showing the harassment. via Fox 13 Now
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.