Boner Fight for April 13, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HOW MANY TIMES WILL THESE THINGS HAPPEN BEFORE THE WORLD GETS A CLUE?

Students at an Aledo high school set up a “slave” auction and were pretending to sell their black classmates. via Star- Telegram

Boner Candidate #2: HE DESERVES ANOTHER SHOT AT BONER FAME

Wellington Police Chief fired after being accused of Harassment, a video has surfaced showing the harassment. via Fox 13 Now