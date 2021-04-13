Boner Fight for April 13, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HOW MANY TIMES WILL THESE THINGS HAPPEN BEFORE THE WORLD GETS A CLUE?
Students at an Aledo high school set up a “slave” auction and were pretending to sell their black classmates. via Star- Telegram
Boner Candidate #2: HE DESERVES ANOTHER SHOT AT BONER FAME
Wellington Police Chief fired after being accused of Harassment, a video has surfaced showing the harassment. via Fox 13 Now
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.