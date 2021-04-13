Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder Join ‘Vax Live’ Concert

Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will be a part of an all-star concert for vaccine equity.
Vax Live will be a pre-recorded concert from Los Angeles getting the message out about making vaccines available to everyone.
The concert will also be used to encourage big corporations and philanthropists to make donations to help 27 million health workers.
Eddie Vedder, @FooFighters, @JLo, @JBalvin, & H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) are playing 'VAX LIVE', a concert to inspire vaccine confidence https://t.co/SUbv6DNMRS pic.twitter.com/V1pJLz7iol
— Stereogum (@stereogum) April 13, 2021
Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air on May 8th.
Will you be tuning into this concert? Do you know anyone who has struggled to get their vaccine?
