Mick Jagger Recruits Dave Grohl for New Song

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl dropped an awesome surprise on Tuesday morning with the track “Eazy Sleazy.”

The track has Jagger on vocals and guitar while Grohl handles the drums, bass, and guitar.

Jagger wrote the song as an observation of life during a pandemic lockdown.

Mick Jagger has surprise-released a new song with Dave Grohl called "Eazy Sleazy" about life during the pandemic. Watch the video now. https://t.co/fp0QDn2a1i — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 13, 2021

Jagger released a statement saying, “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass, and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’.”

Check out the video for “Eazy Sleazy” on both Jagger and Grohl’s social media.

What do you think of the song “Eazy Sleazy?” Should Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl collaborate more?