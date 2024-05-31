Beastie Boys Reissue Ill Communication Vinyl

Shutterstock

Beastie Boys Drop the Needle on 30th Anniversary Ill Communication Vinyl Reissue

A Deluxe Edition Rich with Bonus Tracks and Rarities

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1994 album Ill Communication, the Beastie Boys are treating fans to a special deluxe edition vinyl reissue. This remastered 3xLP set resurrects the rare version of Ill Communication that saw a limited release back in 2009. The comprehensive collection includes 12 bonus tracks, featuring rarities, a live rendition of “The Maestro” from Check Your Head, B-sides, and remixes. Adding to the allure, the reissue boasts lenticular cover art, a sleek slipcase, and more.

For the first time in decades, the album will also be available on a limited-edition cassette. This format revival is sure to resonate with longtime fans and collectors. Learn more about the album here.

Nostalgia Hits with Past Reissues

Last year marked another significant anniversary for the Beastie Boys as they reissued Hello Nasty on vinyl for its 25th anniversary. This edition was enhanced with 21 bonus tracks, offering a deep dive into the era of the original release. Additionally, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz’s hardcore punk supergroup DFL revisited their roots by reissuing their debut album, My Crazy Life, the same year.

Honoring Their New York Roots

In another nod to their legacy, New York’s Beastie Boys Square was officially unveiled last year. Situated at the corner of Ludlow and Rivington Streets in the Lower East Side, this historic location was once home to Paul’s Boutique. The eponymous shop lent its name to the Beastie Boys’ pivotal sophomore LP released in 1989 and was famously depicted on the album’s gatefold cover. Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond were present to celebrate the dedication of this landmark, cementing the band’s connection to the city that shaped their sound.

Background: The Beastie Boys

Formed in New York City in 1981, the Beastie Boys started as a hardcore punk band before transitioning into hip-hop. The trio—comprising Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and Adam “MCA” Yauch—pioneered a unique fusion of rap and rock. Their fourth studio album, Ill Communication, is often hailed as one of their most influential works, featuring hits like “Sabotage” and “Sure Shot.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release and immerse yourself in the legacy of the Beastie Boys with this special anniversary edition of Ill Communication.

