Boner of the Day for June 3rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE HIRED SON…NOW GET OUT ON THE KILL FLOOR.
In Alabama, a poultry packing plant called Marc-Jac Poultry was recently in trouble for having minors working in their facilities, and even the death of a 16-year-old, are now in trouble for having child workers again. The DOL said in a court order statement, “found children younger than eighteen-years-old working on the killing floor hanging live chickens on hooks for slaughter and cutting meat from the carcasses, which is a prohibited hazardous occupation for minors.” These findings have resulted in a 30-day temporary restraining order against Marc-Jac Poultry.
via Huff Post
Boner Candidate #2: HOW CAN THE POOR THING GO ON?
Khloe Kardashian recently took to the social media platform X talking about how exhausted she is having to raise her two kids without a nanny or any sort of help at times. “And, you know, I don’t have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes,” said Kardashian. “Every day after 8:30, when True’s asleep, I am crawling like I’m Leonardo DiCaprio out of ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ to my bed. Like, how do I get there? Then you wake up again and you do it all.” Many people have taken to her post and given her a reality check, saying things like trying that with no help and a full-time job.
via Page Six
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS NOTHING MORE THAN SOMEONE BEING A TURD.
In Eagle, Idaho, a saloon has declared the month of June “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with themed merch, celebrations, and events. “If you want us to change who we are celebrating, get over it. It’s not happening. Hooray for heterosexuals!” said the Facebook post The Old State Saloon made. One of the themed nights is called, “Hetero Male Monday” on which on every Monday night, straight males appearing as straight males will get a free draft beer. Wednesday nights are designated to straight couples that will get a discount on their meals.
via New York Post