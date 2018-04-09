Bill Frost on TV for April 9th, 2018

New Girl (Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday April 10, Fox)
The Expanse (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday April 11, Syfy)
Lost In Space (Series Debut, Friday April 13, Netflix)
Rellik (Series Debut, Friday April 13, Cinemax)
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (Series Debut, Friday April 13, HBO)
Bosch (Season 4 Premiere, Friday April 13, Amazon Prime)
Fear the Walking Dead (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday April 15, AMC)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.